Atalanta Player Ratings: Monstrous Musso

Atalanta started their 2021/22 Champions League campaign with a valuable away point, as they drew 2-2 with Villarreal in Group F encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain on Tuesday night, with Robin Gosens netting a late equaliser.

La Dea took a sixth-minute lead through a fine low drive from Remo Freuler, but conceded to Manu Trigueros just before half-time. Then, after substitute Arnaut Danjuma had fired the hosts ahead on 73 minutes, Gosens drifted into the box finish from close range eight minutes from time.

But Musso made a series of saves throughout, including two major stops in each half, to seal the point.



Musso 8; Toloi 6, Palomino 6, Djimsiti 6 (61′ Demiral 6.5); Zappacosta 6.5, de Roon 6.5 (70′ Koopmeiners 6), Freuler 7.5, Gosens 7; Malinovskyi 6 (70′ Pasalic 6), Pessina 6.5 (79′ Miranchuk n/r); Zapata 7 (70′ Ilicic 6).

Player of the Match – Juan Musso

The Argentine goalkeeper showed how crucial he will be to any success Atalanta achieve this season with a number of vital saves to prevent the Serie A being punished for some careless play at time in Spain. Towards the end of the first period, Musso denied Gerard Moreno with an instinctive save from close range and three minutes into injury time performed similar heroics.