Brozovic certain Inter will progress in Champions League

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is absolutely convinced that his team will qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League, despite their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday night at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri showed promise for large parts of the game, but were punished by a late Rodrygo Goes goal after switching off for a few seconds, but Brozovic isn’t concerned.

“I’m sure that we’ll get out of the group stage this year,” Brozovic stated in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia.

However, Carlo Ancelotti, who led his Real Madrid side to victory, wasn’t too fussed about Los Blancos topping the group, as long as they qualify.

The Italian’s words will likely be echoed by Nerazzurri boss, Simone Inzaghi, with both teams favoured to progress from Group D.

“The aim is to qualify,” Ancelotti said in his post-match interview. “It doesn’t matter if you come first or second as long as you qualify.”