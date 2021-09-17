Caputo ‘honoured’ to play with Quagliarella at Sampdoria

New Sampdoria striker Ciccio Caputo has said that it is an honour to play alongside evergreen Serie A legend Fabio Quagliarella but he acknowledges that he will have to fight for a starting berth.

The 34-year-old arrived on loan from Sassuolo just before the transfer window closed and Coach Roberto D’Aversa will have to choose between Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ernesto Torregrossa, and him to start in the Blucerchiati attack.

“I know Gabbiadini as an opponent,” Caputo told La Repubblica. “I see him at the ground, [but] I have not been able to train with him. With Torregrossa, we have a friend in common.

“Quagliarella speaks for himself. It is an honour to play with Fabio, but we are all potential starters. It is D’Aversa who will decide.”

Caputo also spoke about his debut for Sampdoria in the 2-2 draw against Inter, especially the passion of the Doriani supporters.

“Great emotion, which began when we were greeted on arrival by bus at the stadium, with chants and smoke bombs,” he said.

“Sampdoria have crazy fans, it has always been a pleasure to play in a similar stadium and now even more so.”