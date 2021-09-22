How to watch AC Milan v Venezia in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan will want to continue their fine start to this Serie A season as they host Venezia at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A this Wednesday evening.

The Rossoneri have picked up where they left off last season so far and look set to mount yet another title challenge under Stefano Pioli.

When does AC Milan v Venezia start?

Milan will again be without both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud when Venezia visit, with kick off at the San Siro set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

Venezia themselves will want to bounce back after their heartbreaking late loss to Spezia on Sunday, which was their first home game in 19 years in the top flight.

Where can I watch AC Milan v Venezia in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the AC Milan v Venezia clash on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.