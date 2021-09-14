How to watch Inter v Real Madrid in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter will be up against it from the off in the Champions League this season as they face 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday evening.

The pair also met in the group stage of 2020/21, which saw the Nerazzurri fall out of the competition while Real Madrid progressed to the Round of 16, where they eliminated Atalanta.

When does Inter v Real Madrid start?

Inter will know how tough of a task they face on Wednesday, with kick off set for 21:00 CEST (local time). Simone Inzaghi will hope that he can do a better job against Los Blancos than Antonio Conte was able to manage

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

Real Madrid meanwhile have enjoyed a good start to life under former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti, and come into this midweek meeting having beaten Celta Vigo 5-2 over the weekend, whereas Inter could only draw at Sampdoria.

Where can I watch Inter v Real Madrid in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Real Madrid in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Inter v Real Madrid on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Inter v Real Madrid in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Inter v Real Madrid on BT Sport Extra, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Real Madrid in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Real Madrid Champions League clash on Stan Sport.