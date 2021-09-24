How to watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter and Atalanta meet for the 121st time in Serie A on Saturday evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, so make sure you know where to watch Inter v Atalanta with Forza Italian Football.

Form favours Inter as the Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last nine Serie A games against Atalanta, with La Dea having been defeated in five of their last seven trips to the Stadio Meazza.

Incidentally, Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni made his Serie A debut for Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria in January 2017.

When does Inter v Atalanta start?

Atalanta make the journey to Milan to face Inter for an early evening clash on Saturday, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 12:00

Pacific Time: 09:00

AEST: 02:00 (Sunday)

Should they win, Atalanta would have four wins in six matches this season, which would equal their best total from their first six rounds of a Serie A campaign.

Where can I watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Atalanta fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Atalanta clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Atalanta match on Sunday morning on beIN Sports 3, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.