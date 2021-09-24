How to watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

How to watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more
Date: 24th September 2021 at 2:12pm
Written by:

Inter and Atalanta meet for the 121st time in Serie A on Saturday evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, so make sure you know where to watch Inter v Atalanta with Forza Italian Football.

Form favours Inter as the Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last nine games against Atalanta, with La Dea having been defeated in five of their last seven trips to the Stadio Meazza.

Incidentally, Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni made his debut for Atalanta under in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria in January 2017.

When does Inter v Atalanta start?

Atalanta make the journey to Milan to face Inter for an early evening clash on Saturday, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

  • GMT: 17:00
  • Eastern Time: 12:00
  • Pacific Time: 09:00
  • AEST: 02:00 (Sunday)

Should they win, Atalanta would have four wins in six matches this season, which would equal their best total from their first six rounds of a campaign.

Where can I watch Inter v Atalanta in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Atalanta fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Atalanta clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Atalanta in LIVE?

Viewers in can watch the Inter v Atalanta match on Sunday morning on beIN Sports 3, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.

 

Related articles