How to watch Inter v Bologna in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more
Conor Clancy Date: 17th September 2021 at 4:33pm
Written by:

Inter welcome Bologna to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri suffered late heartache as they fell to a narrow home defeat against in their opener on Wednesday, and will be determined to bounce back at the first time of asking against the Rossoblu this weekend.

When does v Bologna start?

host Bologna at the Stadio Meazza on Saturday, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

  • GMT: 17:00
  • Eastern Time: 12:00
  • Pacific Time: 09:00

Bologna themselves will be keen to spring an upset, having already done well to hold in Bergamo this season against the odds.

Where can I watch v Bologna in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the , and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile, in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Bologna fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Bologna game on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in LIVE?

Viewers in can watch the Inter v Bologna clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.

 

