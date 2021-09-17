How to watch Inter v Bologna in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter welcome Bologna to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri suffered late heartache as they fell to a narrow home defeat against Real Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, and will be determined to bounce back at the first time of asking against the Rossoblu this weekend.

When does Inter v Bologna start?

Inter host Bologna at the Stadio Meazza on Saturday, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 12:00

Pacific Time: 09:00

Bologna themselves will be keen to spring an upset, having already done well to hold Atalanta in Bergamo this season against the odds.

Where can I watch Inter v Bologna in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile, in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v Bologna fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v Bologna game on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Bologna in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Bologna clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.