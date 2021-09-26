Juventus edge past Sampdoria

After defeating Spezia midweek, Juventus continued to get their Scudetto challenge back on track with another 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Massimiliano Allegri celebrated his 400th Serie A game as a coach.

A Paulo Dybala goal topped off a positive start from the Bianconeri on 10 minutes, only for the Argentine to walk off in tears shortly after with a hamstring injury and replacement Dejan Kulusevski wasted two good chances to extend the hosts’ lead.

The Old Lady doubled their lead just before the break, though, when a shot struck Nicola Murru’s arm and Leonardo Bonucci dispatched the penalty. However, the Blucerchiati immediately responded with Antonio Candreva curling a wonderful in-swinging cross for Maya Yoshida to head past Mattia Perin.

Juventus regained a two-goal advantage on 57 minutes, when Manuel Locatelli lofted the ball over the Sampdoria defence for Federico Chiesa and, after his international teammate failed to convert, placed the ball into the net himself. On 84 minutes, though, Candreva hit another consolation goal, to give the Bianconeri a nervous final few minutes in Turin.