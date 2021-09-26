Juventus edge past Sampdoria

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 26th September 2021 at 2:35pm
After defeating Spezia midweek, continued to get their challenge back on track with another 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as celebrated his 400th Serie A game as a coach.

A Paulo Dybala goal topped off a positive start from the on 10 minutes, only for the Argentine to walk off in tears shortly after with a hamstring injury and replacement wasted two good chances to extend the hosts’ lead.

The Old Lady doubled their lead just before the break, though, when a shot struck Nicola Murru’s arm and dispatched the penalty. However, the Blucerchiati immediately responded with curling a wonderful in-swinging cross for Maya Yoshida to head past Mattia Perin.

regained a two-goal advantage on 57 minutes, when Manuel Locatelli lofted the ball over the Sampdoria defence for Federico Chiesa and, after his international teammate failed to convert, placed the ball into the net himself. On 84 minutes, though, Candreva hit another consolation goal, to give the a nervous final few minutes in Turin.

 

