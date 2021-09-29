Juventus player ratings: Chiesa punishes Chelsea, his talent has no ceiling

Conor Clancy Date: 29th September 2021 at 11:04pm
made the difference for as they claimed a huge 1-0 win over Chelsea in the on Wednesday evening.

The star got the game’s only goal early in the second half to condemn the European champions to an unexpected loss in Turin.

Juventus v


Szczesny 6.5; 6.5, Bonucci 7.5, De Ligt 7, Alex 6.5; Bentancur 6.5 (83′ Chiellini n/r), Locatelli 7, Rabiot 5.5 (76′ McKennie 5.5); Cuadrado 7, Bernardeschi 7 (63′ Kulusevski 6), Chiesa 8 (76′ Kean n/r).

Player of the Match –

His growth isn’t showing any sign of stopping soon. The international made the difference again for Juventus, proving just how talented he is against a top European side in Chelsea. Nights like this show just how high his ceiling is, and he keeps proving that he is a generational talent.

 

