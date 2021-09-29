Juventus player ratings: Chiesa punishes Chelsea, his talent has no ceiling

Federico Chiesa made the difference for Juventus as they claimed a huge 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Italy star got the game’s only goal early in the second half to condemn the European champions to an unexpected loss in Turin.

Juventus player ratings v Chelsea



Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 7.5, De Ligt 7, Alex Sandro 6.5; Bentancur 6.5 (83′ Chiellini n/r), Locatelli 7, Rabiot 5.5 (76′ McKennie 5.5); Cuadrado 7, Bernardeschi 7 (63′ Kulusevski 6), Chiesa 8 (76′ Kean n/r).

Player of the Match – Federico Chiesa

His growth isn’t showing any sign of stopping soon. The Italy international made the difference again for Juventus, proving just how talented he is against a top European side in Chelsea. Nights like this show just how high his ceiling is, and he keeps proving that he is a generational talent.