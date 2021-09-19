Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala performance not enough for Bianconeri

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 19th September 2021 at 10:59pm
Juventus remain winless in Serie A, after rivals held them to a 1-1 draw at the on Sunday night, with scoring an avoidable equaliser late on.

The Bianconeri took an early lead on four minutes. delicately chipping an onrushing to complete a wonderful counter-attack, but the Croatian striker rose virtually unmarked to head a corner kick past Wojciech Szczesny with 15 minutes to go.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Szczesny 6.5; 6, Bonucci 6.5, Chiellini 6, Sandro 6.5; Cuadrado 6 (72’ Chiesa 6), Bentancur 6.5, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6.5; Dybala 7.5 (79’ Kulusevski 5.5), Morata 7 (66’ Kean 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

The Argentinean schemer set the standard for a first-half performance full of intensity and determination, and played the pass that sent Morata sprinting through to give the Bianconeri the lead. However, despite Dybala’s creative efforts and nearly making it 2-0, but for a fine save by Maignan, three points were not forthcoming.

 

