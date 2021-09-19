Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala performance not enough for Bianconeri

Juventus remain winless in Serie A, after Scudetto rivals AC Milan held them to a 1-1 draw at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night, with Ante Rebic scoring an avoidable equaliser late on.

The Bianconeri took an early lead on four minutes. Alvaro Morata delicately chipping an onrushing Mike Maignan to complete a wonderful counter-attack, but the Croatian striker rose virtually unmarked to head a Sandro Tonali corner kick past Wojciech Szczesny with 15 minutes to go.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6, Bonucci 6.5, Chiellini 6, Sandro 6.5; Cuadrado 6 (72’ Chiesa 6), Bentancur 6.5, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6.5; Dybala 7.5 (79’ Kulusevski 5.5), Morata 7 (66’ Kean 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – PAULO DYBALA

The Argentinean schemer set the standard for a first-half performance full of intensity and determination, and played the pass that sent Morata sprinting through to give the Bianconeri the lead. However, despite Dybala’s creative efforts and nearly making it 2-0, but for a fine save by Maignan, three points were not forthcoming.