Juventus Player Ratings: Lively Locatelli

Juventus continue to chase their Scudetto rivals after a narrow 3-2 win over Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, despite losing Paulo Dybala on 20 minutes with a hamstring injury.

The Argentina international scored the Bianconeri’s opening goal on 10 minutes, before Leonardo Bonucci doubled their lead from the penalty spot just before half-time and Maya Yoshida pulled one back for the visitors shortly after.

However, the Old Lady scored a third on 57 minutes through Manuel Locatelli and, despite Antonio Candreva scoring with six minutes remaining, held on to secure another valuable three points in Turin.



Perin 6; Cuadrado 6.5, Bonucci 6.5, De Ligt 6, Sandro 6; Chiesa 6.5 (69’ Chiellini 6), Bentancur 6 (82’ McKennie n/r), Locatelli 7, Bernardeschi 5.5 (69’ Ramsey 6); Dybala 6.5 (22’ Kulusevski 6.5), Morata 6 (82’ Kean n/r)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – MANUEL LOCATELLI

Despite arriving from Sassuolo this summer and having just a few appearances in a Juventus shirt, the Italian international is already looking like the most influential of the Bianconeri’s central midfield options. The 23-year-old patrols in front of the defence, but also to break forward and influence attacks – signified by a goal and an assist against Sampdoria.