Juventus Player Ratings: What would Allegri do with no Chiesa?

Juventus finally won in Serie A, with a narrow 3-2 victory over Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday night, through late second half goals from Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt securing three points.

The Bianconeri went ahead on 28 minutes when Moise Kean drilled low past Aquilott goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet, but Emmanuel Gyasi equalised moments later and Janis Antiste fired Spezia into a 2-1 lead shortly after half-time.

However, with 20 minutes to go, a determined Chiesa wriggled his way through a congested penalty area and poked home an equaliser, before a tired-looking Spezia failed to clear a corner and Matthijs de Ligt struck a winner.

JUVENTUS PLAYER RATINGS v SPEZIA

Szczesny 6; Danilo 5.5, Bonucci 5.5, De Ligt 6.5, De Sciglio 5.5 (46’ Sandro 6); Chiesa 7 (84’ Kulusevski n/r), Bentancur 5.5 (46’ Locatelli 6), McKennie 5.5, Rabiot 6 (67’ Bernardeschi 6); Dybala 6.5, Kean 6.5 (59’ Morata 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – FEDERICO CHIESA

On an evening when several Juventus players underperformed, the former Fiorentina attacker looked determined to reignite the Old Lady’s Scudetto challenge. His goal was typical Chiesa, dispossessing an opponent and driving towards goal with purpose and, eventually, finding a way through to equalise.