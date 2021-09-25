Latin American contingent at PSG support Navas over Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain’s Latin American contingent have shown their support for Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, reportedly voicing their preference for him in goal over Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 22-year-old was voted Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 when Italy won the tournament but he has only made two Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens since joining them on a free transfer, leaving Serie A and AC Milan.

According to Il Corriere della Sera, the Paris Saint-Germain squad has many key players from Latin America and they have a great rapport with Navas.

Despite what Donnarumma has achieved at his age so far, the Costa Rica international has the support of Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Marquinhos.

It is apparently more a sign of support for Navas than a grudge held towards Donnarumma, and the group would prefer Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino to persist with the Costa Rican.

Navas joined Les Parisiens from Real Madrid in 2019 and he has played 87 competitive matches for the French club so far.