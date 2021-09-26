Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile the provider

Date: 26th September 2021 at 8:20pm
recorded an immensely impressive 3-2 victory over city rivals Roma to show that they are up to the challenge of competing in Serie A this season.

scored the first by bravely heading in Anderson’s cross, and scored the second against his former club.

Roger Ibanez got one back for Roma but Anderson then gave Lazio daylight once again. Jordan Veretout scored a penalty for Roma but they could not find an equaliser.

Reina 7.5; Hysaj 6.5, Acerbi 6, 6.5, Marusic 6.5; Milinkovic-Savic 6.5, Leiva 6.5 (60′ Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 6.5 (66′ Akpa Akpro 6), Anderson 7, Immobile 8, 7.5.

Player of the match – Ciro Immobile

It’s rare for Ciro Immobile to be Player of the Match but not score a goal, but that’s exactly what happened in the Derby. He was still integral to Lazio’s victory as he showed calmness during counter-attacks to set up both and for Lazio’s second and third goals.

 

