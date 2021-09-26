Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile the provider

Lazio recorded an immensely impressive 3-2 victory over city rivals Roma to show that they are up to the challenge of competing in Serie A this season.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the first by bravely heading in Felipe Anderson’s cross, and Pedro scored the second against his former club.

Roger Ibanez got one back for Roma but Anderson then gave Lazio daylight once again. Jordan Veretout scored a penalty for Roma but they could not find an equaliser.

Lazio player ratings v Roma



Reina 7.5; Hysaj 6.5, Acerbi 6, Felipe 6.5, Marusic 6.5; Milinkovic-Savic 6.5, Lucas Leiva 6.5 (60′ Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 6.5 (66′ Akpa Akpro 6), Anderson 7, Immobile 8, Pedro 7.5.

Player of the match – Ciro Immobile

It’s rare for Ciro Immobile to be Player of the Match but not score a goal, but that’s exactly what happened in the Derby. He was still integral to Lazio’s victory as he showed calmness during counter-attacks to set up both Pedro and Felipe Anderson for Lazio’s second and third goals.