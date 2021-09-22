SERIE A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia: Score and latest updates

Welcome to Forza Italian Football’s live coverage of AC Milan’s Serie A meeting with Venezia this Wednesday evening, with the Rossoneri keen to continue their good start to the 2021/22 season.
Stefano Pioli’s Diavolo remain unbeaten domestically this term, and come into this midweek round off the back of a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Sunday.
Venezia, for their part, lost cruelly in stoppage time against Spezia on Sunday as they brought Serie A football back to the Floating City for the first time in 19 years
Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia – Latest updates
Half time – AC Milan 0-0 Venezia
Milan have had the better of things, but Venezia saw a big chance go begging just at the end of the half.
Minute 15 – Milan on top
The Rossoneri are bossing things so far, but still no breakthrough.
Minute 1 – KICK OFF!
We’re underway at the San Siro! Will Milan get back to winning ways? Or will Venezia bounce back with a win?
There had been reports that Pietro Pellegri is set to make his Milan debut this evening, but Pioli has left the new signing out.
AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Tonali, Bennacer; Florenzi, Brahim, Leao; Rebic.
Venezia: Maenpaa; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro; Peretz, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Forte, Johnsen.
AC Milan v Venezia – Match Stats
- AC Milan will face Venezia in Serie A for the first time in 7150 days (24 February 2002): the Rossoneri won that game 4-1, thanks to Javi Moreno’s only two goals in the Italian top-flight.
- AC Milan have lost only one of their 12 Serie A meetings against Venezia (W7 D4): a 2-1 defeat lo in November 1942.
- AC Milan have lost only one of their last 19 Serie A matches against promoted sides (2-0 v Spezia, last February): they have won 13 games (D5) in the process, keeping 11 clean sheets.
- AC Milan have won three of their last four Serie A home games (D1), conceding only once in the process – as many home matches as they’ve won in the previous 10 such meetings (D2 L5), only keeping two clean sheets.
- With a win, AC Milan will equal the 13 points they collected after five games last term (W4 D1): this could be the fourth time they manage that in the 21st century (2002/03, 2003/04, and 2020/21).
- Venezia won their last Serie A away game against Empoli: they’ve previously won consecutive away matches only once in the competition (three in 1943).
- Venezia’s last away win against a team from Lombardia was back in May 1947 (awarded win against Brescia) – the previous one was against Inter (4-1 in April 1943).
- Venezia have conceded three of their last four Serie A goals from the 89th minute onwards. AC Milan’s latest goal this season was scored by Ante Rebic against Juventus in the 76th minute.
- Venezia’s Mattia Caldara has also played for opponents AC Milan, appearing in one Coppa Italia game and one Europa League match for the Rossoneri.
Where can I watch AC Milan v Venezia in Serie A?
In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.
