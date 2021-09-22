SERIE A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia: Score and latest updates

Welcome to Forza Italian Football’s live coverage of AC Milan’s Serie A meeting with Venezia this Wednesday evening, with the Rossoneri keen to continue their good start to the 2021/22 season.

Stefano Pioli’s Diavolo remain unbeaten domestically this term, and come into this midweek round off the back of a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Sunday.

Venezia, for their part, lost cruelly in stoppage time against Spezia on Sunday as they brought Serie A football back to the Floating City for the first time in 19 years

Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia – Latest updates

Half time – AC Milan 0-0 Venezia

Milan have had the better of things, but Venezia saw a big chance go begging just at the end of the half.

Minute 15 – Milan on top

The Rossoneri are bossing things so far, but still no breakthrough.

Minute 1 – KICK OFF!

We’re underway at the San Siro! Will Milan get back to winning ways? Or will Venezia bounce back with a win?

There had been reports that Pietro Pellegri is set to make his Milan debut this evening, but Pioli has left the new signing out.

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Tonali, Bennacer; Florenzi, Brahim, Leao; Rebic.

Venezia: Maenpaa; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro; Peretz, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Forte, Johnsen.

AC Milan v Venezia – Match Stats

AC Milan will face Venezia in Serie A for the first time in 7150 days (24 February 2002): the Rossoneri won that game 4-1, thanks to Javi Moreno’s only two goals in the Italian top-flight.

AC Milan have lost only one of their 12 Serie A meetings against Venezia (W7 D4): a 2-1 defeat lo in November 1942.

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 19 Serie A matches against promoted sides (2-0 v Spezia, last February): they have won 13 games (D5) in the process, keeping 11 clean sheets.

AC Milan have won three of their last four Serie A home games (D1), conceding only once in the process – as many home matches as they’ve won in the previous 10 such meetings (D2 L5), only keeping two clean sheets.

With a win, AC Milan will equal the 13 points they collected after five games last term (W4 D1): this could be the fourth time they manage that in the 21st century (2002/03, 2003/04, and 2020/21).

Venezia won their last Serie A away game against Empoli: they’ve previously won consecutive away matches only once in the competition (three in 1943).

Venezia’s last away win against a team from Lombardia was back in May 1947 (awarded win against Brescia) – the previous one was against Inter (4-1 in April 1943).

Venezia have conceded three of their last four Serie A goals from the 89th minute onwards. AC Milan’s latest goal this season was scored by Ante Rebic against Juventus in the 76th minute.

Venezia’s Mattia Caldara has also played for opponents AC Milan, appearing in one Coppa Italia game and one Europa League match for the Rossoneri.

Where can I watch AC Milan v Venezia in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the AC Milan v Venezia clash on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.