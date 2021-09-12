SERIE A LIVE – Sampdoria v Inter: Score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog of Inter‘s Sunday afternoon trip to take on Sampdoria in Serie A, hoping to continue their perfect start to the 2021/22 season.

With Juventus and Atalanta both having lost on Saturday, Inter have been afforded a little breathing room but Simone Inzaghi will undoubtedly want his side to again pick up maximum points at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Serie A LIVE – Sampdoria 1-2 Inter – Latest updates

Half time: Sampdoria 1-2 Inter

Minute 44 – GOAL! Lautaro!

Lautaro Martinez has restored Inter’s lead just before the break. Both Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella are involved in the build-up, setting up Lautaro to finish.

Minute 33 – GOAL! Samp level!

An Antonio Candreva corner leads to a bit of a mess in the Inter area before the ball falls to Maya Yoshida. His shot deflects off Edin Dzeko and flies into the net.

Minute 30 – Inter settled, Samp pressing

The hosts are looking to make life complicated for the champions, but Inzaghi’s men look a lot more comfortable in possession since taking the lead despite being pressed high.

Minute 18 – GOAL! Dimarco

Inter have their lead through Federico Dimarca. A gorgeous free-kick from the edge of the area whipped around the wall and gave Emil Audero no chance.

Minute 4 – Samp chance

Dimarco makes a mess of a clearance that allows Samp to threaten, but Thorsby can’t get his shot on target and Inter can breathe easily.

Minute 1 – Kick off

We’re underway at Marassi!

Sampdoria v Inter – Starting XIs

Roberto D’Aversa will have his work cut out for him if his Samp side are to get anything against champions Inter on Sunday, given the Nerazzurri’s impressive start to life under Inzaghi so far.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Adrien Silva, Thorsby, Damsgaard; Caputo, Quagliarella.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Where can I watch Sampdoria v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Sampdoria v Inter match on Sunday evening on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.