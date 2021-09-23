Mourinho: I’m at Roma to do long-term work

Jose Mourinho has highlighted the fact that he has a big job on his hands at Roma, stating that he took the job as a long-term project, and not a short-term gap-fill.

The Giallorossi lost their last Serie A outing 3-2 against Hellas Verona, and now Mourinho has spoken out ahead of his team’s next home match against Udinese on Thursday.

In the pre-match press conference, when asked how much work is to be done on the field, Mourinho responded: “A lot, I would have signed a three-month contract and not three years otherwise.

“You can make a good squad better in three months, but if the squad isn’t all that good then you can’t bring them together in three months.”

The Portuguese coach then went on to touch upon Roma’s last game in Serie A, in which they suffered at the hands of Verona.

“Three goals conceded against Verona is too many,” Mourinho said. “We had some defensive issues in that game, and also some problems going forward.

“We played badly, there are no excuses. We lost and that’s it, but tomorrow is another game.”