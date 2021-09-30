Napoli player ratings: Di Lorenzo solid despite defeat

Napoli saw their Europa League campaign stutter as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Spartak Moscow at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

Despite goals from Eljif Elmas and Victor Osimhen, they Partenopei faced an uphill battle after seeing Mario Rui sent off in the first half.

It may still be early in the competition but Napoli will have seen the clash against Spartak as an opportunity to earn three points. They remain winless so far following a draw against Leicester and the defeat on Thursday night.

Player ratings

Meret 5; Di Lorenzo 7.5; Manolas 6.5; Koulibaly 6.5 ; Mario Rui 6; Zielinski 6.5 (46’ Andre Anguissa 7) ; Ruiz 6.5 ; Elmas 7.5 (82’ Ounas 7) ; Politano 5.5 (74’ Lozano 6.5) ; Petagna 6 (46’Osimhen 8) ; Insigne 6.5 (41’ Malcuit 6.5)

Player of the match: Di Lorenzo

While it’s hard to pick out an excellent performance, Di Lorenzo’s input stands out. Following Mario Rui’s expulsion, the right-back had to play on both defensive flanks throughout the game. He worked hard to make up for the then lack of threat in the final third by creating chances with shots and passes, coming to fruition in the end as he created Osimhen’s goal.