Napoli player ratings: Di Lorenzo solid despite defeat

Napoli player ratings: Di Lorenzo solid despite defeat
Date: 30th September 2021 at 9:12pm
Written by:

saw their Europa League campaign stutter as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

Despite goals from Eljif Elmas and Victor Osimhen, they faced an uphill battle after seeing sent off in the first half.

It may still be early in the competition but will have seen the clash against Spartak as an opportunity to earn three points. They remain winless so far following a draw against and the defeat on Thursday night.

Meret 5; Di Lorenzo 7.5; Manolas 6.5; Koulibaly 6.5 ; 6; Zielinski 6.5 (46’ Andre Anguissa 7) ; Ruiz 6.5 ; Elmas 7.5 (82’ Ounas 7) ; Politano 5.5 (74’ Lozano 6.5) ; 6 (46’Osimhen 8) ; Insigne 6.5 (41’ Malcuit 6.5)

Player of the match: Di Lorenzo

While it’s hard to pick out an excellent performance, Di Lorenzo’s input stands out. Following ’s expulsion, the right-back had to play on both defensive flanks throughout the game. He worked hard to make up for the then lack of threat in the final third by creating chances with shots and passes, coming to fruition in the end as he created Osimhen’s goal.

 

Related articles