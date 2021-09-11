Serie A LIVE – Sampdoria v Inter: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Inter return to Serie A action after the international break with a trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Sampdoria at lunchtime on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri have enjoyed a positive start to life under new coach Simone Inzaghi and have recorded consecutive victories from their opening two games, as they defend their Scudetto.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, fell to an opening round defeat to AC Milan and were held to a goalless draw against Sassuolo last time out.

Edin Dzeko is likely to lead the line for Inter following the late arrivals of Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa from Argentina duty. Elsewhere, Stefano Sensi could return to the starting line-up. Sampdoria will hope Antonio Candreva can come back to haunt his former club, whilst Francesco Caputo is expected to partner Fabio Quagliarella in attack.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal; Candreva, Damsgaard; Caputo, Quagliarella.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sensi; Dzeko.

Where can I watch Sampdoria v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Sampdoria v Inter match on Sunday evening on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.