AC Milan edged Spezia 2-1 at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

Meanwhile, Inter and Atalanta drew 2-2 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening, at the end of an eventful match that saw the visitors comeback from an early Lautaro Martinez goal, then concede a second half equaliser to the defending champions, who also missed a penalty in the closing minutes, before VAR ruled out a La Dea winner.