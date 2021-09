Lazio won the first Derby della Capitale of the 2021/22 Serie A season against Roma on Sunday evening, leaving Jose Mourinho as the first Giallorossi boss to lose his first Rome Derby since Luis Enrique in 2011.

The result moves Lazio up the Serie A table, and they are now joint sixth with Atalanta. Meanwhile, Roma stay in the top four, but are now four points behind leaders AC Milan and could drop even further back from the top should Napoli beat Cagliari later on Sunday.