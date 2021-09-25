Serie A LIVE – Spezia v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan will want to continue their impressive start to the 2021/22 Serie A season as they travel to Liguria to take on Spezia this Saturday afternoon.
The Rossoneri only managed a draw against Juventus last weekend but got back to winning ways by seeing off Venezia in midweek. Now, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri will be keen to chain together a series of good results.
Serie A LIVE – Spezia v AC Milan: Probable line-ups
The hosts came close to upsetting Juventus in their midweek fixture only to lose 3-2 despite a spirited showing from Thiago Motta’s side, and the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will want more of the same fight from his players.
Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Ferrer, Sala; Antiste, Maggiore, Gyasi; Nzola.
AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Leao; Giroud.
Spezia v AC Milan – Match Stats
- Spezia and Milan have faced off three times previously across Serie A, Serie B and the Coppa Italia; the Rossoneri have won two of these meetings but lost their last clash in the top-flight (2-0 at the Alberto Picco Stadium last February).
- Milan have lost just one of their last eight Serie A matches against Ligurian teams (W5 D2); before this they had only won one of their previous four against such sides.
- Spezia have lost three of their last four league games (W1), as many defeats as in their previous nine before this (W1 D5).
- Milan have not lost in Serie A since April against Lazio; indeed, since the beginning of May, no team has gained more points than the Rossoneri in the division (26 – P10 W8 D2 L0).
- Milan have conceded just one goal in their last five Serie A away games; they have kept four clean sheets in this period, as many as they had in their previous 19 away matches in the Italian top-flight.
- Milan have kept a clean sheet in eight of their 10 Serie A games since the beginning of May, more than any other team
during this period in the big-five European Leagues.
- Milan and Spezia are two of the three teams that, including the substitutes, have played with the lowest average age in this Serie A campaign: 24 years and 265 days for the Ligurians and 25 years and 73 days for the Rossoneri – while between the two are Empoli (25 years and 30 days).
- Spezia’s Simone Bastoni’s first Serie A goal came against AC Milan last February – that remains his only goal scored at home in the division.
- No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the big-five European leagues in 2021 than AC Milan’s Mike Maignan (16, level with Ederson).
- Rafael Leão has scored one brace in his Serie A career so far, doing so in October 2020 against Spezia. The AC Milan
striker hasn’t scored away from home in Serie A since April against Parma.
Where can I watch Spezia v AC Milan in Serie A?
In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.
How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the USA LIVE?
If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v AC Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.
How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the UK LIVE?
If you’re living in the UK, you CANNOT view the Spezia v AC Milan clash on live on BT Sport due to the UK football blackout during Saturday afternoons. Highlights can be seen at 10:30 am UK time on Sunday morning.
How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in Australia LIVE?
Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v AC Milan match on Saturday evening on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.