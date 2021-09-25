Serie A LIVE – Spezia v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan will want to continue their impressive start to the 2021/22 Serie A season as they travel to Liguria to take on Spezia this Saturday afternoon.

The Rossoneri only managed a draw against Juventus last weekend but got back to winning ways by seeing off Venezia in midweek. Now, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri will be keen to chain together a series of good results.

Serie A LIVE – Spezia v AC Milan: Probable line-ups

The hosts came close to upsetting Juventus in their midweek fixture only to lose 3-2 despite a spirited showing from Thiago Motta’s side, and the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will want more of the same fight from his players.

Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Ferrer, Sala; Antiste, Maggiore, Gyasi; Nzola.

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Leao; Giroud.

Spezia v AC Milan – Match Stats

Spezia and Milan have faced off three times previously across Serie A, Serie B and the Coppa Italia; the Rossoneri have won two of these meetings but lost their last clash in the top-flight (2-0 at the Alberto Picco Stadium last February).

Milan have lost just one of their last eight Serie A matches against Ligurian teams (W5 D2); before this they had only won one of their previous four against such sides.

Spezia have lost three of their last four league games (W1), as many defeats as in their previous nine before this (W1 D5).

Milan have not lost in Serie A since April against Lazio; indeed, since the beginning of May, no team has gained more points than the Rossoneri in the division (26 – P10 W8 D2 L0).

Milan have conceded just one goal in their last five Serie A away games; they have kept four clean sheets in this period, as many as they had in their previous 19 away matches in the Italian top-flight.

Milan have kept a clean sheet in eight of their 10 Serie A games since the beginning of May, more than any other team

during this period in the big-five European Leagues.

during this period in the big-five European Leagues. Milan and Spezia are two of the three teams that, including the substitutes, have played with the lowest average age in this Serie A campaign: 24 years and 265 days for the Ligurians and 25 years and 73 days for the Rossoneri – while between the two are Empoli (25 years and 30 days).

Spezia’s Simone Bastoni’s first Serie A goal came against AC Milan last February – that remains his only goal scored at home in the division.

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the big-five European leagues in 2021 than AC Milan’s Mike Maignan (16, level with Ederson).

Rafael Leão has scored one brace in his Serie A career so far, doing so in October 2020 against Spezia. The AC Milan

striker hasn’t scored away from home in Serie A since April against Parma.

Where can I watch Spezia v AC Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v AC Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you CANNOT view the Spezia v AC Milan clash on live on BT Sport due to the UK football blackout during Saturday afternoons. Highlights can be seen at 10:30 am UK time on Sunday morning.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v AC Milan match on Saturday evening on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.