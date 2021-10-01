Allegri: Chiesa can be a striker for Juventus

Vito Doria Date: 1st October 2021 at 3:17pm
coach has said that is capable of playing as an out-and-out striker as the look to get back on track in Serie A.

The Italian international played up front because and Alvaro Morata were out due to injury and he scored the solitary goal in the Bianconeri’s victory against Chelsea. Despite the win, Allegri is not convinced that he has his ideal line-up or style of play.

“This is not the new Juve of Allegri,” he said in his press conference. “With Chelsea, there were some absentees. We played without Dybala and Morata, and in that game, we saw that Chiesa can be a centre-forward.”

will play against in the on Saturday evening and he expects a tough game against the Granata.

“The fans are back, it will be a good match,” Allegri said.

“We have to fix the ranking: we have to give ourselves another result. We face a that runs, press.

“Juric is doing a great job, he is a coach who has passed on to the team concepts of how to play that embody the Granata spirit.

“It will be a complicated game, we will have to respond blow by blow.”

 

