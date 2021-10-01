Allegri: Chiesa can be a striker for Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Federico Chiesa is capable of playing as an out-and-out striker as the Bianconeri look to get back on track in Serie A.

The Italian international played up front because Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata were out due to injury and he scored the solitary goal in the Bianconeri’s victory against Chelsea. Despite the win, Allegri is not convinced that he has his ideal line-up or style of play.

“This is not the new Juve of Allegri,” he said in his press conference. “With Chelsea, there were some absentees. We played without Dybala and Morata, and in that game, we saw that Chiesa can be a centre-forward.”

Juventus will play against Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday evening and he expects a tough game against the Granata.

“The fans are back, it will be a good match,” Allegri said.

“We have to fix the ranking: we have to give ourselves another result. We face a Torino that runs, press.

“Juric is doing a great job, he is a coach who has passed on to the team concepts of how to play that embody the Granata spirit.

“It will be a complicated game, we will have to respond blow by blow.”