Alonso: Spain were much better than Italy
Date: 7th October 2021 at 1:00pm
Former left-back, Marcos Alonso, believes that his side were much the better team and deserved their 2-1 Nations League semi-final win over Italy, on Wednesday night.

The defender, who played for La Viola 58 times in Serie A, also played his part in stopping Roberto Mancini’s team from extending their world record unbeaten run to 38 games, and in doing so sent into next Sunday’s final where they’ll meet the winner of vs France.

“We were better, we controlled the game,” Alonso told MARCA after the game at the Stadio San Siro. “The truth is that I’m very happy. We beat an side that were on a tremendously long run. We were much better, especially in the first half.

“Our level dropped in the second half and we paid the price a bit, but the win is all that counts”.

 

