Atalanta player ratings vs Lazio: Zapata brilliance gave hope

Atalanta player ratings vs Lazio: Zapata brilliance gave hope
Vito Doria Date: 30th October 2021 at 5:07pm
Written by:

put in a solid shift up front for and scored a fantastic goal in La Dea’s 2-2 draw against in Serie A on Saturday afternoon.

The Colombian international was a reference point in attack throughout the game, linking up with teammates and drifting to the wings. He scored the first goal for his time in the first half of the game.

ATALANTA VS


Musso 6; Lovato 6 (67′ Scalvini 5), Demiral 5.5, De Roon 6.5; Zappacosta 5.5 (83′ Piccoli N/A), Koopmeiners 6, Freuler 6, Maehle 6; Pasalic 5.5 (59′ Malinovskyi 6.5); Ilicic 6 (67′ Muriel 5.5), Zapata 7.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

Never stopped trying and his goal demonstrated his qualities. After receiving a pass from Matteo Lovato, the striker surged towards goal, dribbled past defender Adam Marusic, and beat Aquile goalkeeper with his non-preferred right foot.

 

Related articles