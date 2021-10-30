Atalanta player ratings vs Lazio: Zapata brilliance gave hope

Duvan Zapata put in a solid shift up front for Atalanta and scored a fantastic goal in La Dea’s 2-2 draw against Lazio in Serie A on Saturday afternoon.

The Colombian international was a reference point in attack throughout the game, linking up with teammates and drifting to the wings. He scored the first goal for his time in the first half of the game.

ATALANTA PLAYER RATINGS VS LAZIO



Musso 6; Lovato 6 (67′ Scalvini 5), Demiral 5.5, De Roon 6.5; Zappacosta 5.5 (83′ Piccoli N/A), Koopmeiners 6, Freuler 6, Maehle 6; Pasalic 5.5 (59′ Malinovskyi 6.5); Ilicic 6 (67′ Muriel 5.5), Zapata 7.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Duvan Zapata

Never stopped trying and his goal demonstrated his qualities. After receiving a pass from Matteo Lovato, the Atalanta striker surged towards goal, dribbled past Lazio defender Adam Marusic, and beat Aquile goalkeeper Pepe Reina with his non-preferred right foot.