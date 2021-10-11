Dzeko already key to Inter, set to start at Lazio

Edin Dzeko has already become an essential piece of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, and that is set to be seen as the Nerazzurri face Lazio after the international break.

The 35-year-old forward has enjoyed a good start to life in Milan, scoring some important goals already this term – recently a vital equaliser away at Sassuolo. With seven goals to his name already, he has only had better starts to a campaign twice in his career – scoring eight times in both 2017/18 with Roma and one season at Manchester City.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that the No.9 will start against Lazio this coming weekend, despite having 940 minutes under his belt already.

The reason for this is that Lautaro Martinez and his fellow South Americans will only return to Italy on Friday night, leaving them with little time to get up to speed for the game in the capital on Sunday.