Ibrahimovic to make AC Milan return against Porto

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hoping to make his return from injury when AC Milan face Porto in the Champions League after the international window.

The 40-year-old has played just once so far this season, scoring as AC Milan beat Lazio at the Stadio San Siro in September, and is planning to return as soon as club football returns from 2021/22’s second international break.

According to Tuttosport, Milan’s Champions League game with Porto on October 19 is when the Swede is most likely to get back on the pitch.

Ibrahimovic might, however, be included in Stefano Pioli’s squad for the Serie A match against Hellas Verona on Saturday, October 16.

Ibrahimovic last played in the Champions League in the 2017/18 season, appearing for just 16 minutes. Prior to that, he played 10 times in the competition for Paris Saint-Germain in 2015/16, scoring five times.