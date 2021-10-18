Inter coach Inzaghi: We are angry about what happened against Lazio

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has expressed his anger at the way his team were defeated 3-1 by Lazio in Rome on Saturday evening.

It was Inzaghi’s first time facing Lazio since he left the club in the summer to take the Inter role and his team suffered their first defeat of the Serie A campaign.

Talking to television broadcaster Sky Sport Italia after the game, Inzaghi said that the whole team were still angry about the way the match panned out.

“We are all very angry about what happened on Saturday, I saw it again and in my opinion, we had an excellent first 60 minutes against a strong team, with beautiful actions.

“There is great regret, the boys are very angry like me and that’s okay because I understand that I’m dealing with winners.”

Inzaghi must swiftly turn his attentions away from the bad-tempered match against Lazio as his side have a crucial Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, against an FC Sheriff team that have surprised everyone by winning their first two matches.

The Inter boss clearly admires the team from Transnistria, saying: “We are facing a team with six points and we will have to play a great game and win to get back on track.”