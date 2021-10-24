Serie A LIVE – Inter vs Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Conor Clancy Date: 24th October 2021 at 11:05am
will be hoping their recent good form continues in Serie A on Sunday evening as they travel to face champions Inter in the season’s first Derby d’Italia.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are on a run of four consecutive 1-0 wins after their Champions League triumph over last time out, but Inter have enjoyed a good run of late as well, their loss to Lazio aside.

Serie A LIVE – Inter v Juventus – Probable line-ups

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri are expected to be at full strength at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and they’ll be keen to make life as difficult as possible for their most bitter rivals.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Morata.

came out on top the last time the sides met in Serie A in the summer, though Inter had already wrapped up the Serie A title by then, having won the first meeting between the two last season 2-0 at the Meazza.

Where can I watch Inter v in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the , and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Inter v in the LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Inter v  fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season. It can also be watched on CBS Sports Network.

How to follow Inter v in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Inter v game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Inter v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Inter v Juventus clash on beIN Sports 3, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.

 

