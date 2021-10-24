Juventus player ratings vs Inter: Dybala delivers under pressure

Juventus were allowed to leave Lombardia with a point from the Serie A season’s first Derby d’Italia against Inter thanks to a late Paulo Dybala penalty, sharing the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

The Argentine only came off the bench midway through the second half but proved to be decisive as he coolly dispatched from 12 yards after Denzel Dumfries had fouled Alex Sandro.

Juventus players ratings vs Inter

Szczesny 6; Danilo 6, Bonucci 5.5, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 5.5; Cuadrado 6 (65′ Chiesa 5.5), Locatelli 5.5 (83′ Kaio Jorge n/r), Mc Kennie 5 (83′ Arthur n/r), Bernardeschi 5.5 (18′ Bentancur 5.5); Kulusevksi 5 (65′ Dybala 6.5), Morata 5.5.

Player of the Match: Paulo Dybala

With Juventus’ forwards all bouncing against Inter’s defensive wall for much of the match, it was clear that the only options Massimiliano Allegri had to rescue a result would came from the bench.

Despite only playing the final 25 minutes on his return from injury, Paulo Dybala made his presence felt and seemed the only player capable of producing a spark, and although he didn’t find the net from open play he did well to keep a cool head when tasked with scoring a crucial penalty.