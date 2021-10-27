Lazio grab vital three points against Fiorentina

Lazio got back to winning ways by beating Fiorentina 1-0 in a tame Serie A affair at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

The game lacked many clear chances but Lazio got the all-important goal early in the second half through Pedro.

A flowing attack saw interplay between Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic before Pedro fired into the top corner from the left-hand side of the box.

The Biancocelesti remained dangerous shortly after the opener and should have doubled their lead whilst Fiorentina were struggling.

Lazio are expected to remain in ritiro despite the positive result.