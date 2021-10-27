Lazio to remain in ritiro without win over Fiorentina

The Lazio squad will be kept in ritiro if they fail to beat Fiorentina on Wednesday night in Serie A.

By the time the match against La Viola begins, the team will have been in ritiro for two whole days. If there is a notable improvement in the team’s performance and they manage to get the all important three points, the ritiro may be ended.

According to TMW, Lazio President Claudio Lotito spoke to the team on Monday and assured them that the board has full confidence in Maurizio Sarri and the club want to see a positive reaction on the pitch from the players.

The decision to put the team into ritiro was taken after the disappointing 4-1 away defeat to Hellas Verona, in which Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals for the Gialloblu.

Fans are intrigued to see if Maurizio Sarri will persist with his favoured 4-3-3 formation or change tack to a 4-3-1-2 that could bring more balance.