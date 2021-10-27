Lazio to remain in ritiro without win over Fiorentina

Date: 27th October 2021 at 1:31pm
Written by:

The squad will be kept in ritiro if they fail to beat on Wednesday night in Serie A.

By the time the match against La Viola begins, the team will have been in ritiro for two whole days. If there is a notable improvement in the team’s performance and they manage to get the all important three points, the ritiro may be ended.

According to TMW, President spoke to the team on Monday and assured them that the board has full confidence in and the club want to see a positive reaction on the pitch from the players.

The decision to put the team into ritiro was taken after the disappointing 4-1 away defeat to Hellas Verona, in which scored all four goals for the Gialloblu.

Fans are intrigued to see if will persist with his favoured 4-3-3 formation or change tack to a 4-3-1-2 that could bring more balance.

 

