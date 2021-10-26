Lazio in ritiro after Verona loss, Moggi supportive

Lazio in ritiro after Verona loss, Moggi supportive
Conor Clancy Date: 26th October 2021 at 3:59pm
Written by:

Lazio‘s humiliating 4-1 loss against Hellas Verona on Sunday prompted the side to go into ritiro, with players now temporarily living at the club’s facilities in order to focus solely on steadying their inconsistent form.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have been unable to find consistency this season, with shocking losses to Bologna and following big wins over bitter rivals and Serie A champions Inter, respectively.

As a consequence of the loss, which said was the worst performance he had ever seen from a Sarri side, the have now been ordered into ritiro, which believes is the right decision.

“Lazio are right to go into ritiro,” Moggi said in Libero. “Perhaps Sarri will be able to understand what he’s doing wrong.

“The 4-1 loss against showed a trend of a team that are getting very mixed results, which Sarri evidently doesn’t understand, just as we feel when we see him leave on the bench.

“It’s the right choice to go into ritiro, so Sarri and the players can reflect on the mistakes they’ve made so far this season.”

 

Related articles