Simeone hits four in Lazio thrashing

Lazio suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, just a week after overcoming reigning champions Inter in Rome.

Just like in midweek, during their goalless draw with Marseille in the Europa League, the Biancocelesti looked uninspired in attack and the Gialloblu seemed to use that as inspiration to attack the visitors at will.

After dominating large periods of the first-half, Gianluca Caprari slipped the ball between two Lazio defenders for Giovanni Simeone to fire past Pepe Reina on 30 minutes and, moments later, the Argentine sent a powerful curling effort home to make it two.

Immediately after the restart, though, Ciro Immobile ran through on goal and saw a low shot fumbled into the goal by Lorenzo Montipo, to reduce the deficit. However, any hope of a comeback was short-lived, with Simeone completing his hat-trick on 62 minutes from another Caprari assist.

Then, with the clock ticking down in injury time, the Argentine found himself unmarked in the Lazio penalty box to head home a fourth goal of the day.