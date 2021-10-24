Lazio Player Ratings: Immobile best of a bad bunch

Lazio suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, as Giovanni Simeone struck four times against a makeshift Biancocelesti defence.

With Luis Felipe and Francesco Acerbi absent, the Lazio defence struggled to contain the Argentine, who fired the hosts into a 2-0 first-half lead and, after Ciro Immobile had reduced the deficit, scored twice more to condemn the visitors to defeat.

LAZIO PLAYER RATINGS VS VERONA

Reina 6; Marusic 5.5, Patric 5, Radu 4.5, Hysaj 5 (56’ Lazzari 5.5); Milinkovic-Savic 5.5, Leiva 6 (63’ Cataldi 5.5), Akpa-Akpro 5 (56’ Luis Alberto 6); Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 6.5, Pedro 5 (63’ Moro 5.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – CIRO IMMOBILE

The Italian international remained full of running during a first period, spent largely watching those around him struggle to create any worthwhile opportunities. When a chance presented itself early in the second-half, the striker gave the Lazio fans hope of a recovery with a trademark goal.