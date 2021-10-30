Lazio player ratings: Pedro was everywhere for the Aquile

Lazio drew 2-2 with Atalanta in Bergamo in Serie A on Saturday afternoon and the Aquile were close to victory thanks to the quality and experience of Spanish forward Pedro.

Despite his 34 years of age, Pedro played like a man that was 10 years younger. He was energetic and agile, and was at the heart of most of the Biancocelesti’s counter-attacks.

LAZIO PLAYER RATINGS VS ATALANTA

Reina 5.5; Hysaj 5.5, Luiz Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 6.5, Marusic 5; Milinkovic-Savic 6, Cataldi 6.5 (77′ Lucas N/A), Luis Alberto 5.5 (68′ Basic 6); Felipe Anderson 5 (77′ Moro N/A), Immobile 7 (85′ Muriqi N/A), Pedro 7.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Pedro

The Spanish veteran gave the Atalanta backline trouble with his direct running and he also tracked back to help his defence. Scored the opening goal of the game and he then supplied the assist for Ciro Immobile to score what seemed to be the winner.