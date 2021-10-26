Mourinho again excludes Reynolds, Villar, Mayoral, and Diawara from Roma squad

Bryan Reynolds, Gonzalo Villar, Amadou Diawara, and Borja Mayoral are continuing to pay the price for Roma‘s humiliating 6-1 Europa Conference League loss to Bodo/Glimt last week.

Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho has again taken the decision to leave the four players out of his Roma squad for their midweek Serie A clash against Cagliari away in Sardinia.

Each of the four started the game in Norway and Mourinho didn’t hold back in his criticism after the match, then going on to exclude them from his matchday squad for their spirited scoreless draw at home to Serie A leaders Napoli, a result that ended the Partenope’s 100 percent record this season.