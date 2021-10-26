Mourinho again excludes Reynolds, Villar, Mayoral, and Diawara from Roma squad

Conor Clancy Date: 26th October 2021 at 5:37pm
, Gonzalo Villar, Amadou Diawara, and are continuing to pay the price for ‘s humiliating 6-1 Europa Conference League loss to Bodo/Glimt last week.

boss has again taken the decision to leave the four players out of his squad for their midweek Serie A clash against Cagliari away in Sardinia.

Each of the four started the game in Norway and Mourinho didn’t hold back in his criticism after the match, then going on to exclude them from his matchday squad for their spirited scoreless draw at home to Serie A leaders Napoli, a result that ended the Partenope’s 100 percent record this season.

 

