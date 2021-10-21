Mourinho: I chose the team, loss my responsibility, Roma lost to a team with more quality

Jose Mourinho accepted that the blame for Roma’s humiliating 6-1 Europa Conference League defeat to Bodo/Glimt on Thursday was his, but didn’t hesitate to again question the quality of the players he has at his disposal in the Eternal City.

The Portuguese had previously questioned Brian Reynolds, Riccardo Calafiori, and Marash Kumbulla’s ability to play for the Giallorossi, and each of the three started on the night as Roma suffered an embarrassing away defeat.

“I’m the one who decided to play with the team we use tonight, so it’s my responsibility,” Mourinho said to Sky Sport Italia. “I did it with good intentions and to give opportunities to those who work hard and also give a rest to some guys. Tonight we lost against a team with more quality, it’s as simple as that.

“If I could use the same players every match I would. It’s risky because there’s a huge gulf between our first choice and second choice players. I expected better, but it’s my responsibility.”

“Every defeat leaves scars. I already spoke frankly and honestly to the players. The good thing is that no one will keep asking me why the same players keep playing.”

Roma face Serie A leaders Napoli next, with Luciano Spalletti’s Partenopei having won 3-0 against Legia Warsaw just hours after Roma’s loss.

“We can’t get Sunday wrong against Napoli,” Mourinho added. “Our first choice players have been doing well. They’ll have the weight of this defeat on their shoulders.”