Napoli player ratings vs Salernitana: Di Lorenzo proves vital

A tight contest saw Napoli secure a 1-0 win over local rivals Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday.

Piotr Zielinski got the only goal for the league leaders on the hour mark, but they saw defender Kalidou Koulibaly sent off late on.

It came shortly after Salernitana were reduced to 10 men following a poor tackle by Grigoris Kastanos.

Player Ratings:

Ospina 6.5; Di Lorenzo 7.5; Rrahmani 6.5; Koulibaly 6; Rui 6.5; Anguissa 7; Ruiz 7; Politano 6 (80’ Juan Jesus 6); Zielinski 7 (90′ Zanoli 6); Lozano 6 (60’ Elmas 6); Mertens 6 (60’ Petagna 6)

Player of the match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

While Zielinski may have gotten the goal that separated the sides, it was not the attack that impressed for the visitors. While a side with an offensive threat as low as Salernitana’s shouldn’t cause too many issues for Napoli, it took a relentless Giovanni Di Lorenzo to keep the clean sheet, including a goal line clearance late on. Meanwhile, he also supported the attack by bombing up and down the right.