Napoli player ratings vs Salernitana: Di Lorenzo proves vital
Date: 31st October 2021 at 8:25pm
A tight contest saw secure a 1-0 win over local rivals at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A on Sunday.

got the only goal for the league leaders on the hour mark, but they saw defender sent off late on.

It came shortly after were reduced to 10 men following a poor tackle by Grigoris Kastanos.

Player Ratings:

Ospina 6.5; 7.5; Rrahmani 6.5; Koulibaly 6; Rui 6.5; Anguissa 7; Ruiz 7; Politano 6 (80’ 6); Zielinski 7 (90′ Zanoli 6); Lozano 6 (60’ Elmas 6); Mertens 6 (60’ 6)

Player of the match: Giovanni

While Zielinski may have gotten the goal that separated the sides, it was not the attack that impressed for the visitors. While a side with an offensive threat as low as Salernitana’s shouldn’t cause too many issues for Napoli, it took a relentless Giovanni to keep the clean sheet, including a goal line clearance late on. Meanwhile, he also supported the attack by bombing up and down the right.

 

