How to watch Porto v AC Milan in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan know they need a win to kickstart their Champions League when they welcome travel to Portugal to face Porto at the Estadio Dragao on Tuesday.

The Rossoneri are without a point so far after narrow defeats to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, but have the opportunity to bolster their qualification credentials against the Iberian club.

Porto secured a goalless draw against Atletico in their opening match but were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool last time out.

When does Porto v Milan start?

Milan fly out to Portugal to take on the 2004 champions, with the game set for a 21:00 CEST kickoff.

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

The Rossoneri are boosted by a thrilling come-from-behind win over Hellas Verona at the weekend, having been two goals down before rallying to seal a 3-2 victory.

Where can I watch Porto v Milan in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Porto v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Porto and Milan on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Porto v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Porto v Milan on BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Porto v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Porto v Milan Champions League clash on Stan Sport.