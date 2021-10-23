Serie A LIVE – Roma v Napoli: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

League leaders Napoli travel to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday, as they face Roma in the Derby del Sole.

The Partenopei have enjoyed life under coach Luciano Spalletti and have won all eight league games, as they mount a Scudetto challenge.

Roma, meanwhile, followed up a tight 1-0 defeat to Juventus last weekend with a humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with the Lupi keen to quickly make amends.

Serie A LIVE – Roma v Napoli – Probable line-ups

Jose Mourinho is expected to make wholesale changes to the team that capitulated in Norway, with only Rui Patricio, Roger Ibanez, and Stephan El Shaarawy likely to retain their places. The clash could come too soon for Nicolo Zaniolo however.

Victor Osimhen is amongst the most prolific forwards in Serie A this season and will continue to lead the line for the Partenopei, as he seeks to add to his five goals.

Roma: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Veretout, Pellegrini, Cristante; El Shaarawy, Abraham, Mkhitaryan.

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Ruiz, Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne.

Where can I watch Roma v Napoli in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Roma v Napoli fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Roma v Napoli clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Roma v Napoli match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.