Roma star Zaniolo avoids serious injury
Date: 18th October 2021 at 1:00pm
are breathing a sigh of relief after early tests suggest midfielder has avoided another long-term knee injury, after being taken off in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to in Serie A.

The Italian international landed awkwardly after jumping for a high ball and despite attempting to play through the pain in his left knee, was substituted for in the 26th minute of the clash at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, preliminary examinations on Zaniolo have ruled out any ligament damage and he is not expected to face an extended spell on the sidelines, although the full extent of the injury will be revealed with further tests.

It is expected that the 22-year-old will miss Roma’s Europa match against Bodo/Glimt in on Thursday, but could be available for the match against on Sunday.

Zaniolo has endured cruciate ligament injuries in both knees since January 2020 and missed the entirety of last season.

 

