Roma star Zaniolo avoids serious injury

Roma are breathing a sigh of relief after early tests suggest midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has avoided another long-term knee injury, after being taken off in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus in Serie A.

The Italian international landed awkwardly after jumping for a high ball and despite attempting to play through the pain in his left knee, was substituted for Stephan El Shaarawy in the 26th minute of the clash at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, preliminary examinations on Zaniolo have ruled out any ligament damage and he is not expected to face an extended spell on the sidelines, although the full extent of the injury will be revealed with further tests.

It is expected that the 22-year-old will miss Roma’s Europa Conference League match against Bodo/Glimt in Norway on Thursday, but could be available for the Serie A match against Napoli on Sunday.

Zaniolo has endured cruciate ligament injuries in both knees since January 2020 and missed the entirety of last season.