‘Whistling Donnarumma was disgusting’
Vito Doria Date: 8th October 2021 at 12:02pm
Football agent defended his client and goalkeeper after he was whistled during the Azzurri’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semi-finals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old starred at for as they went on to win the tournament but there were fans present at the ground who still feel bitter about his free transfer from Serie A to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

“I am disgusted by the whistles at Gigio, and now I wonder why did not officially intervene to distance themselves from the dispute, to defend him in some way, after that ignoble banner appeared on a bridge in Milan,” Raiola told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Do we want to talk about the threats? Did he kill anyone? I am not aware of it.

“The truth is that did not know how to or could not keep him, it doesn’t make much difference. Try asking anyone, if a father, what would he recommend to his son: staying at Milan or going to PSG?”

 

