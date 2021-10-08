‘Whistling Donnarumma was disgusting’

Football agent Mino Raiola defended his client and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after he was whistled during the Azzurri’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League semi-finals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old starred at Euro 2020 for Italy as they went on to win the tournament but there were AC Milan fans present at the ground who still feel bitter about his free transfer from Serie A to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

“I am disgusted by the whistles at Gigio, and now I wonder why Milan did not officially intervene to distance themselves from the dispute, to defend him in some way, after that ignoble banner appeared on a bridge in Milan,” Raiola told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Do we want to talk about the threats? Did he kill anyone? I am not aware of it.

“The truth is that Milan did not know how to or could not keep him, it doesn’t make much difference. Try asking anyone, if a father, what would he recommend to his son: staying at Milan or going to PSG?”