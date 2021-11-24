AC Milan player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Messias magic, Kessie provides the spark

AC Milan kept their Champions League hopes alive with a vital 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid thanks to an excellent performance from Franck Kessie.

There was nothing to separate the teams until Kessie played a wonderful cross into the box for Junior Messias to head in with four minutes left to play.

AC Milan player ratings vs Atletico Madrid



Tatarusanu 6; Hernandez 6, Romagnoli 6, Kjaer 6, Kalulu 6 (65′ Florenzi); Kessie 7.5, Tonali 5.5 (65′ Bakayoko 5.5); Krunic 5.5 (65′ Messias 6.5), Diaz 6.5 (78′ Bennacer N/A), Saelemaekers 5; Giroud 6 (66′ Ibrahimovic 5.5).

Player of the match – Franck Kessie

It was a game lacking stand out performers but Kessie had been solid throughout and was a calming presence on a night where Stefano Pioli’s side really needed it. He then produced the decisive moment with his left-footed cross that Messias headed in on his Champions League debut.