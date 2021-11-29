Berardi: AC Milan bring Sassuolo good luck

Sassuolo talisman Domenico Berardi has said that AC Milan have always brought his team good luck.

The 27-year-old made headlines as a teenager when he scored all four goals for the Neroverdi in their 4-3 victory against the Rossoneri in January 2014, and he scored a fine solo goal in the Emilian club’s 3-1 victory against the Italian giants on Sunday.

“Milan bring good luck, I have always scored goals against them and I hope to continue like so,” Berardi told DAZN.

Berardi also pointed out that Sassuolo start matches well under new coach Alessio Dionisi, but they struggle to kill games off as a contest and tire early. However, the Italy international saw a Neroverdi side that are capable of securing the result against the Rossoneri.

“We started first halves in an important manner, but in the last 10 minutes of second halves, we struggled to bring home the points, and today we made that real leap in quality in the second half,” Berardi said.