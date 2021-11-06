Cuadrado: Juventus faced a good Fiorentina side

Juventus‘ match-winner Juan Cuadrado has said that he was happy with the performance that his team put in against Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The match at the Allianz Stadium looked set to end 0-0 until Cuadrado, on for the last 10 minutes, smashed a shot past Pietro Terracciano from a very tight angle in the box to claim a 1-0 win.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, the Colombian praised both his own team and the opposition.

“I am happy with the performance of the team, even those who came off the bench,” Cuadrado said. “We played against a great team, Fiorentina have a lot of pace and forced us back.

“We are happy with the victory, we continue playing and as a family, you have to fight for your teammates until the end.”

The win takes Juventus closer to the leaders at the top of the table, at least until the likes of Napoli, AC Milan, and Inter play on Sunday.

Asked about the desire to climb up the table, Cuadrado said: “Every day we get up with the desire to be there, but we don’t have to talk, just work.”