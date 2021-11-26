Dybala to start against Atalanta in new Juventus role

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is likely to bring Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala back into the starting line-up against Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday evening albeit in a new role.

The 28-year-old did not feature in the Bianconeri’s 2-0 victory against Lazio in Serie A but he did come off the bench in the La Vecchia Signora’s 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Allegri will not field Dybala as a support striker or attacking midfielder against La Dea, but as a right-winger in the 4-3-3 formation. Alvaro Morata will probably be the centre-forward while Federico Chiesa will start on the left-wing.

Dybala had sustained an injury while representing Argentina on international duty but Allegri is now confident that he can start the 28-year-old again.

Juventus are equal sixth with Lazio and Fiorentina in the Serie A table with 21 whereas Atalanta are in fourth place and are four points ahead.

