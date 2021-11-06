Fiorentina player ratings vs Juventus: Terracciano almost earns a point

Fiorentina suffered a heartbreaking Serie A defeat against Juventus by conceding a stoppage-time winner from Juan Cuadrado, with the Bianconeri struggling to beat Pietro Terracciano.

Despite having Nikola Milenkovic sent off, La Viola looked set to take a point back to Florence until Cuadrado lashed the ball in from a tight angle.

Fiorentina player ratings vs Juventus



Terracciano 6; Biraghi 6, Quarta 5.5, Milenkovic 4, Odriozola 5.5; Castrovilli 5 (79′ Nastasic N/A), Torreira 6 (64′ Amrabat 5.5), Bonaventura 5.5 (78′ Duncan N/A); Saponara 5.5 ( 75′ Sottil N/A), Vlahovic 5.5, Callejon 5.5 (75′ Igor N/A).

Player of the match – Pietro Terracciano

Despite being suspect for the winning goal that went in via his near post, Terracciano made some good saves in the second half as Juve pushed for a winner and almost earned his team a point.