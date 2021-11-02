Gasperini on Cristiano Ronaldo: I was sorry that he returned to England

Date: 2nd November 2021 at 2:20pm
boss has expressed his disappointment that Cristiano Ronaldo left to rejoin in the summer.

The Portuguese star had spent three seasons in with before it became clear that he had no intention of continuing with the Bianconeri.

He secured a late move to where he has so far scored seven goals in all competitions. His side face Gasperini’s in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the match, Gasperini explained that he always wants to see the best players come to Italy and it is a shame when they leave.

“He brought value to our league,” Gasperini said. “Personally I was sorry that he returned to because I always hope that the best players will come to Italy, even if perhaps it would have cost us a few goals.”

In the first group game between the two sides, lost a 2-0 lead in the second half to lose 3-2, with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.

 

