Insigne: I had fun against Sarri’s Lazio

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said that he had fun against former coach Maurizio Sarri in the 4-0 victory against Lazio on Sunday evening.

Despite losing star striker Victor Osimhen in the 3-2 defeat away to Inter in Round 13, the Partenopei were able to bring Dries Mertens into the starting line-up and he scored twice against the Aquile.

Insigne and Mertens formed part of a lethal attacking trident under Sarri, which came second twice in Serie A under Sarri. However, the 30-year-old is confident that they can win the title with Luciano Spalletti in change.

“I had a lot of fun, the goal is to have fun when you take the field beyond the victory,” Insigne told DAZN.

“I know Mertens too much, it’s just good for us and we knew that without Osimhen we could be safe. We know that with Sarri we had a great journey going close to the scudetto, Spalletti has put in other ideas and we are filling the gap slowly.

“We take the field to win, even in Milan for example we could have drawn it. We took the field with the awareness of being strong. Now our minds are on Sassuolo.”